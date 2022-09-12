Exclusive: Prabhas to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila this year
After actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham, this year, superstar from South film industry, Prabhas will be seen at Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi.
This year, south fever will take over Delhi’s Ram Leela with actor Prabhas coming to the national capital to join the festive celebration.
According to Arjun Kumar, President Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, Red Fort, Delhi, they have reached out to Prabhas to celebrate his dedication towards Indian culture.
“Besides being a very popular name in the south film industry, Prabhas has been doing projects which are deep rooted in our Indian history. He did Baahubali films and will be seen playing the role of Ram in his upcoming project, Adipurush. So, we felt he is the best choice to do Ravan Dahan this year,” Kumar tells us.
Earlier, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have joined the Ramlila to celebrate the honour, and this year, the committee has chosen Prabhas. We have also learnt that other than Prabhas, there are going to be many more actors from the south film industry who would be seen gracing the Ramlila celebration this year.
“Another reason we extended an invite to Prabhas is because he is so popular, and actors from the South film industry have gained so much popularity all across today. So, Prabhas is the biggest extension this year,” says Kumar, adding, “While we are yet to invite other celebrities, and as of now, we are happy that Prabhas is coming. With him being present for the celebration, he will also attract a newer generation and young people towards our culture.”
Lav Kush Ramlila committee has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, while there confirmation will come closer to the festival of Dusshera.
