Ex-CPA head held over alleged irregularities in DGHS procurement

A former head of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under Delhi’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) was arrested on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment and consumables worth hundreds of crores, the Delhi Police’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) said on Friday. The arrest comes weeks after the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance conducted searches at the CPA office and submitted a complaint alleging serious irregularities in procurement processes . (Representative photo)

Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the former head of office (HOO) of CPA, was produced before a city court on Friday and remanded to four days of police custody, officials said. The ACB had registered a first information report (FIR) in the case on June 2 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrest comes weeks after the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) conducted searches at the CPA office and submitted a complaint alleging serious irregularities in procurement processes undertaken by the agency.

ACB joint commissioner Vikramjit Singh said: “It was alleged that certain public servants and private persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and manipulated procurement processes, tender conditions, and technical specifications to provide undue advantage to selected firms and suppliers, causing loss to the government exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to private persons.”

The allegations relate to the procurement of portable X-ray machines, bed sheets and linen items, C-Arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines. Investigators suspect that several items were procured at “highly inflated rates” through allegedly manipulated tendering processes.

Officials aware of the matter, who asked not to be identified, said that “tailor-made technical specifications” were allegedly framed to benefit selected vendors, while genuine competitors were excluded from the bidding process. Government funds amounting to several hundred crores of rupees are suspected to have been misused.

During the investigation, ACB officers examined procurement records and official documents. Investigators alleged that several crucial files relating to the procurements were not made available and were kept in Dr Ranga’s personal custody.

“Dr Ranga was examined during the investigation but failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the missing records and other material aspects of the case,” Singh said.

The ACB said custodial interrogation was necessary to recover the missing files, identify other beneficiaries and co-conspirators, establish the money trail and recover documentary and electronic evidence linked to the alleged conspiracy.

Officials added that the role of other public servants, private persons, suppliers and beneficiaries is also being examined as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, officials aware of the investigation said an ACB team also visited the residence of former DGHS director-general Dr Vatsala Agarwal in Paschim Vihar as part of the inquiry. However, officers found the house locked, they said.

Dr Agarwal’s lawyer, Yasharth Shukla, said she would pursue legal remedies regarding the allegations. “We are taking legal action to look into the matter and the allegations against my client,” he said.

Last week, both Dr Agarwal and Dr Ranga were both suspended [CHECK] by the Delhi government in connection with the alleged procurement irregularities. Previously, on May 21, DoV officials had conducted raids at the CPA’s office.

The case is being investigated by ACB, which has indicated that further arrests and questioning of officials and private suppliers may follow as investigators seek to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and trace the flow of funds.