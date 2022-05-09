Extended bar hours cheer restaurateurs, party goers
Delhi government has allowed pubs and restaurants serving liquor to stay open till 3am. While a formal order will be issued soon, as per an official filing, Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, has asked excise department to extend closing time and ensure no harassment for any establishment open till 3am. Restaurateurs are elated with the decision, calling it a progressive move, one that will give a boost to the industry.
“Extension in the operational hours of bars and restaurants has been a foremost demand of restaurateurs over the last few years,” says Sharad Madan, co-founders, Imperfecto Group and Khubani. His partner Naresh Madan adds, “This is definitely going to bring back the night life scene of Delhi which was missing since pandemic happened.”
Zorawar Kalra, director, Massive Restaurants says that it will have a positive impact on the entire industry and the economy of the city as all stakeholders will benefit. He says, “The government benefits due to added tax and excise collections. The employees benefit due to added shifts requiring additional people. The customers benefit as they get vibrant nightlife and the freedom to dine at whatever time they choose. And the industry benefits due to the potential of added revenue.”
Some note that longer hours means more potential to earn. Kanishk Tuteja, owner, We Qutub says, “The customers surely get positive benefit as they get exposed to lively nightlife giving them more hours and avenues to enjoy. Also, it’s good for the industry and it’s manpower as revenue possibility for restaurants and shift timings for staff increases giving them more money and perks too.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Akshay Anand, founder, Cosy Box, says, “This is our time to recover our losses. If the government supports us now, it will help us get back to on our feet. This will mean hiring staff for two nights which will lead to employment.”
The hospitality industry has struggled for the last few years, and this move would go a long way in boosting our revival feels Satyajit Dhingra, Chief Regional Officer - North, Impresario Handmade Restaurants. He says, “Delhi NCR has such a vibrant nightlife, with something for everyone, and with longer operating hours we can finally be at par with some of the biggest international nightlife destinations across the globe.”
City’s party goers are also excited with the news. “I think it’s a great decision! I usually get off work quite late and would cancel plans because it didn’t make sense to go out just an hour before closing time,” says Anuj Wadhwa, 30, a south Delhi-based entrepreneur. Another Delhiite, Shivya Minocha, a 22-year-old student, says, “This step will bring the city’s scene at par with international nightlife, provided our restaurants and clubs tighten the security for safety issues.”
2 killed, 17 injured as buses collide in Punjab’s Mohali district
Two passengers were killed and 17 were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus and a private bus collided at Kurali in Mohali district around Sunday midnight. The driver of the Haryana Roadways bus, Mukesh Kumar lost control of the vehicle and collided with the private bus while overtaking a car. Ranjana, 35, of Kangra was travelling in the Haryana Roadways bus and fell off the bus as its windshield broke. There were 50 passengers on board the Haryana Roadways bus and 40 on the private bus.
Mumbai police move court seeking cancellation of Rana couple's bail
The Mumbai police on Monday filed an application in a special court here seeking cancellation of the bail granted to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, accused in a sedition case following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. The police sought that the couple's bail be cancelled on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the special court while granting them bail last week.
Sena MP Raut levels fresh allegations against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya
Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that an NGO Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's family runs received donations from companies facing probes by central investigating agencies and that the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing will probe them. In a series of tweets, Raut said the Enforcement Directorate, in 2016, probed the allegations Somaiya levelled against a company in 2013-14. He added in 2018-19, the company made a “huge” donation to the NGO, Yuvak Pratisthan.
NIA takes Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee into custody during raids: Report
The National Investigation Agency on Monday detained the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah. According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Suhail Khandwani was taken into custody by the NIA that was conducting raids at multiple locations linked to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim across Mumbai. The operation included premises belonging to hawala operators.
Covid-19 Updates on May 9: 89 new cases in Bengaluru
Bengaluru reported 89 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1839. 91 patients recovered in the city on Sunday. A total of 17,273 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka has seen 112 new caseloads with one fatality and the total no of active cases now stands at 1964 on Sunday. BBMP alone administers 3.725 doses. 3,410 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.
