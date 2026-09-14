52-year-old man mowed down by speeding Thar in Faridabad; cops seize vehicle, identify driver

A 52-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar near Sikri flyover in Faridabad on Friday, police said on Sunday. The accused driver abandoned the damaged SUV and fled the sight of the accident. (HT Photo)

According to police, the victim, Shravan Kumar, was a resident of Palwal and worked at a printing firm in Ballabhgarh. The preliminary probe revealed that Kumar was returning home to Palwal when the accident took place, officers added.

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The incident took place between 7pm to 7:15pm on Friday. The speeding SUV allegedly hit Kumar’s motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital by locals, where he was declared dead, police said.

The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and identified the driver, officers aware of the incident said. The suspect’s family told police they will report the driver to them on Monday.