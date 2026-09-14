52-year-old man mowed down by speeding Thar in Faridabad; cops seize vehicle, identify driver
The victim, Shravan Kumar was returning home to Palwal when the accident took place, officers revealed.
A 52-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar near Sikri flyover in Faridabad on Friday, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the victim, Shravan Kumar, was a resident of Palwal and worked at a printing firm in Ballabhgarh. The preliminary probe revealed that Kumar was returning home to Palwal when the accident took place, officers added.
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The incident took place between 7pm to 7:15pm on Friday. The speeding SUV allegedly hit Kumar’s motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital by locals, where he was declared dead, police said.
The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and identified the driver, officers aware of the incident said. The suspect’s family told police they will report the driver to them on Monday.
Kumar’s family filed a complaint against the driver and an FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of BNS on Saturday at Ballabhgarh police station, officers said. According to police, the body was sent for postmortem on Saturday. It was handed over to the family later that day following the autopsy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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