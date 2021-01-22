IND USA
Farmers sit next to a bonfire during their protest against farm law, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP continue to be impacted

In all, ten border points affected; Delhi’s borders with UP at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several places on Friday due to the protests by farmers who have been camping at several borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws.

There are a total of 10 border points -- eight with Haryana and two with Uttar Pradesh -- that are currently impacted, fully or partially.

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.

Motorists have the choice to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained largely unaffected.

Also read | Maharashtra varsity teachers’ unions to march against new farm and labour laws

For Delhi’s borders with Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.

Jhatikara border is open for light vehicles and pedestrians while only a single carriageway of the Jharoda border is open for traffic.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists who need to travel between Delhi and Haryana can choose other border routes such as the Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, Badarpur, Surajkund and Dundahera.

Farmers offering prayer at makeshift a gurdwara at Tikri border during their protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
On Thursday, the overall AQI of Delhi was 296, in the “poor” zone. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Farmers sit next to a bonfire during their protest against farm law, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior SDMC official said applicants will have to produce a no-objection-certificate (NOC) from the traffic department at the time of application to ensure that the cart or food truck will not hinder traffic movement in the area.(Representative image)
Other roads will be open for regular traffic although there will be restrictions on buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis in certain parts on New Delhi area on Saturday morning until afternoon.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Gupta said, “ <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,000 crore was transferred from Delhi government’s account to DJB’s accounts in the last five years, but the government is not ready to give any account for this amount.”(PTI)
The petitioner, Gaganmeet Singh, Director of Beoworld Pvt Ltd, was represented through Advocate Vijay Aggarwal who argued before Justice Yogesh Khanna that an accused cannot be made to join the investigation at a place beyond the jurisdiction of the police/investigating agency, whereas in the present case the police/investigating agency is in Mumbai and the petitioner is a resident of Delhi.(HT Archive)
Surrounded by groceries and snack joints, the well is nevertheless nestled within a vibrant social life.
The second group set to be inoculated are front line workers – which includes the police, sanitation workers, fire officials, teachers, and staff in departments which were engaged in Covid-19 management.(HT file photo)
At least 22 of the 24 adverse reactions reported were minor, whereas two people needed hospitalisation. Both the people to be hospitalised had received Covaxin shots, as per data seen by HT.(HT Photo)
Of Delhi’s 11 districts, the highest turnout on Thursday (91.5%) was in north-east Delhi, where 183 out of 200 targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated, followed by south-east (90.88%), where 727 of 800 were given jabs.(ANI)
In an air review meeting conducted on December 22, the commission reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG.(Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT. Representative image)
MCD doctors and other staff during a protest at Civic center, in New Delhi .(ANI file photo)
Air quality on Sunday evening deteriorated and reached the "severe" zone according to CPCB, but improvement started early Monday as wind direction changed to northwesterly.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
