Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP continue to be impacted
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several places on Friday due to the protests by farmers who have been camping at several borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws.
There are a total of 10 border points -- eight with Haryana and two with Uttar Pradesh -- that are currently impacted, fully or partially.
Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.
Motorists have the choice to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained largely unaffected.
For Delhi’s borders with Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.
Jhatikara border is open for light vehicles and pedestrians while only a single carriageway of the Jharoda border is open for traffic.
The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists who need to travel between Delhi and Haryana can choose other border routes such as the Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, Badarpur, Surajkund and Dundahera.
