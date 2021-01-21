Maharashtra varsity teachers’ unions to march against new farm and labour laws

The ongoing farmers’ protests against the three Central farm laws have won the support of the all India teachers’ union including several teachers’ unions in the state of Maharashtra, who will hold a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan on January 24 and a march to the governor’s house on January 25 to extend solidarity with the farmers.

“The nation is witnessing the ongoing historic struggle of lakhs of farmers near Delhi since the past two months. The All India Organisation of Teachers and the non-teaching employees of education institutes in the country have expressed their solidarity with this struggle. They have called for a nation-wide protest of all trade unions on January 23 and we too will support the struggle,” said the joint statement by a host of teacher unions including Shikshak Bharti,

Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisation (MFUCTO), Bombay University and College Teachers' Union (BUCTU) among others.

The statement further alleges that the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) violates the Constitutional mandates of reservation and free and compulsory education. “This new act will systematically break the present structure of education and could also result in the closure of thousands of schools and colleges. Not only will this lead to high drop-out rates among students but also simultaneously push more teachers and non-teaching staff in ad-hoc and contractual appointments,” said a spokesperson for the teacher’s group.

The teachers demand that the government repeals the three farm laws and four labour codes apart from withdrawing the NEP. Teachers will participate in a sit-in at the Azad Maidan on January 24, which will be followed by a protest march from Azad Maidan to the Raj Bhavan on January 25.