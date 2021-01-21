Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Police have received complaint against Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web series Tandav and will conduct an investigation. The minister has also demanded regulatory mechanism by the Central government for over-the-top (OTT) platform contents to avoid any communal tension in the country.

“These types of content create communal tension and lead to division between communities. The Central government should take appropriate steps to avoid such tensions,” he said.

Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated.

He further said that the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought permission from them to conduct investigation in Mumbai in three cases lodged against Tandav. “They had sought our permission for the investigation and it is a routine process to visit other states in relation to investigation. Even teams of the Maharashtra Police keep visiting other states for investigation,” he said.

Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organisations have demanded ban on the series.

