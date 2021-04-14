Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained closed on Wednesday as farmers continued their agitation against the three farm laws. Vehicular movement at Ghazipur border, however, was allowed on one carriageway, for those heading Ghaziabad from Delhi, as the farmer groups continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020.

The Delhi traffic police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi - Noida Chilla border is also open for commute on both carriageways.

The entry and exit points between the national capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh -- continued to remain closed on Wednesday.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.