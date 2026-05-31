FIR filed after Doordarshan building’s falling debris injures employee
An FIR has been filed after falling debris from the Doordarshan building injured a contractual employee in Delhi, who is now in critical condition.
New Delhi: Days after falling debris from the Doordarshan building’s exterior in central Delhi severely injured a 35-year-old contractual employee, police have registered an FIR, officials said on Saturday.
Police identified the injured person as Neeraj Kumar, a contractual data entry operator at the Directorate General of Doordarshan’s office, and a resident of northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri. Kumar was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and is currently in a critical condition, according to the DCP.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said: “The FIR was registered under Section 125A (act causing hurt and endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Tilak Marg police station. Further investigation is ongoing.”
Police officers, however, did not mention against whom the case was registered.
According to police, the incident occurred around 2pm on Thursday, after which the police control room was informed. The call was transferred to the Tilak Marg police station and Kumar was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
During the inspection, police found that pieces of stone had detached from the building’s exterior and fallen onto Kumar.
Kumar suffered a head injury and was declared unfit to give a statement by doctors, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More
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