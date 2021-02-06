IND USA
FIR lodged after passengers caught with ammunition at IGI Airport
The other was a passenger named Poonam Verma, 38 years old, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana was traveling from Terminal-3, Delhi to Goa by Air Asia flight.(File Photo. Representative image)
The other was a passenger named Poonam Verma, 38 years old, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana was traveling from Terminal-3, Delhi to Goa by Air Asia flight.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

FIR lodged after passengers caught with ammunition at IGI Airport

After checking, eleven cartridges of .32 bore were recovered. The passenger narrated that the recovered cartridges actually belongs to his licensed weapon and produced his valid arms license issued in his name with area validity just for Haryana state only.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Two passengers were caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for carrying ammunition on Friday and FIR has been lodged against them under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

One was a Gurgaon resident who was referred for a physical check at Terminal-3 of IGI airport on suspicion of ammunition. The accused has been identified as Mohar Singh Yadav, 65 years old, and a resident of Malibu Town, Gurgaon, is a retired Chief Public Prosecutor and an advocate in Gurgaon Court and was traveling from Delhi to the Maldives by Indigo flight.

After checking, eleven cartridges of .32 bore were recovered. The passenger narrated that the recovered cartridges actually belongs to his licensed weapon and produced his valid arms license issued in his name with area validity just for Haryana state only. Hence, an FIR was lodged under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station IGI Airport.

The other was a passenger named Poonam Verma, 38 years old, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana was traveling from Terminal-3, Delhi to Goa by Air Asia flight.

During the screening of her baggage, one live ammunition was recovered of which she failed to provide the valid documents. Hence, an FIR was lodged under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Police Station of IGI Airport, New Delhi.

Total 13 such cases under the Arms Act have been registered at IGI Airport Unit so far in the current year, in which passengers have been inadvertently or knowingly detected with ammunition while security screening at the Airport.

It may be noted that last year too, 66 such cases under Arms Act were registered in this unit. As per the legal provisions, an FIR is registered against such passengers for the possession of ammunition illegally without a valid license issued for Delhi or All India and he/she has to face criminal proceedings before the court of law.

Further such lapses affect the journey of the passenger badly in a way since he/she cannot embark on his/her journey and his/her co-passengers and family members also face awkward situations.

