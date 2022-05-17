Fire at banquet hall in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, youth injured
- Delhi fire: Officials said 10 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
A fire broke on Tuesday at a banquet hall in Karnal road near Ashok Vihar. A 30-year-old man was injured in the blaze and had to be rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state.
The youth was identified Harsh Chopra. Officials said 10 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
This is a developing story
(With inputs from Delhi bureau)
-
Bihar judge in court, 3 armed criminals enter his house, rob family at gunpoint
A Bihar judicial officer's family was assaulted and robbed by three armed men who entered first-class judicial magistrate Maheshwar Nath Pandey's house on Tuesday morning after he left for work, police said. Police said the incident took place at about 10am when first-class judicial magistrate Maheshwar Nath Pandey was in court. His wife, their five-year-old daughter and domestic help were at home. Pandey is posted at the sub-divisional court in Rohtas district's Bikramganj, 150km from state capital Patna.
-
Delhi reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; minor dip in positivity rate
The national capital on Tuesday reported 393 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin stated. The figures were 16 more than Monday's tally. Delhi reported two deaths due to the contagious virus, the health bulletin read. On Monday, the positivity rate had stood at 3.37 per cent. The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths.
-
HC refuses pre-arrest bail to school chairman accused of abetting student’s suicide
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently refused anticipatory bail to a school chairman, who also happened to be the member of the school's disciplinary committee, whose tirade resulted in a student's suicide. The chairman was booked after the student took the drastic step, as he was berated and abused by the applicant in front of a teacher. HC rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, observing that his custodial interrogation was necessary.
-
Sena likens Fadnavis to Vibhishan, calls his Ram bhakti superficial; are you Ravana, asks BJP
Shiv Sena on Tuesday took on leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis over his recent address to north Indians, saying his Ram bhakti was superficial and that he behaved like Vibhishan (younger brother of Ravana). An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said till Shiv Sena and the Thackerays were there, nobody could “bite off” Mumbai and Vidarbha from Maharashtra. The editorial said when Lord Ram was in exile, he resided in Panchvati, Nashik, and Ramtek, Nagpur.
-
Rajasthan Congress asks district units to comply with 50% youth quota. Minister disagrees
The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday told party leaders to ensure that 50% of office-bearers at the district level and below were below 50 years of age in compliance with the youth quota introduced in the party's Udaipur Chintan Shivir's declaration. The Rajasthan Congress appointed district presidents in 13 of the state's 38 districts in December last. Party leaders said district presidents of the remaining 25 districts will be appointed within the next two months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics