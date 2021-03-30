IND USA
Representational Image. (File photo)
delhi news

Fire at Delhi government office near Kashmere Gate bus terminal; no casualty

The cause of the fire was immediately not known but the fire service director said the blaze was reported from a hall and cabin of the family and child welfare department office on the sixth floor
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:39 PM IST

A fire broke out in the office of the Delhi government’s family and child welfare department office near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal in North Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said the fire was controlled within an hour and prima facie, there were no casualties.

While the circumstances in which the blaze broke out were not known immediately, Garg said a call about the fire was received at 2.36pm. “The fire was in a hall and cabin of the family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the building,” said Garg. “So far there is no casualty,” Garg said an hour after the fire call.

