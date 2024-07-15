Fire at Mayur Vihar market, none hurt

A major fire broke out in a cafe and several uniform shops in a market complex in Mayur Vihar Phase-II on Sunday night, continuing for nearly 12 hours, police and fire department officials said, adding that no injuries were reported as the shops were shut at the time. Firefighters douse the blaze on Monday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call regarding the fire in a cafe in Mayur Vihar was received at 11.40pm after which 23 fire tenders were pressed into service over the next few hours.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said the fire is believed to have started in the ground-floor cafe and then spread to the shops on the upper floors around 11.30pm. There are four shops on the first floor and a hall on the second floor, police said.

The fire affected four shops on the first floor and a hall on the second floor, Gupta added. “Shop owners, particularly those of school uniform stores heavily impacted by the fire, reported leaving around 9.30pm and receiving alerts about the fire at 11.30pm,” the DCP said.

An investigator noted that while the closure of the shops prevented casualties. “The shops were filled with clothes, the fire continued for hours,” said the investigator.

The fire was officially doused by 2 pm, with cooling operations continuing for several more hours, a fire department official reported. “No injuries were reported in the incident, but a man was rescued from the terrace,” the official said.

DCP Gupta confirmed that forensic and crime teams have inspected the site. “The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained,” she said.