Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, 3 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at the Delhi BJP office on Thursday, reportedly due to a short circuit. A fire broke out at Delhi BJP office reportedly due to short circuit.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 4.25pm regarding the fire at the BJP office located at Pandit Pant Marg.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates