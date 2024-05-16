 Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, 3 fire tenders rushed to spot | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, 3 fire tenders rushed to spot

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 04:46 PM IST

A fire broke out at Delhi BJP office reportedly due to short circuit.

A fire broke out at the Delhi BJP office on Thursday, reportedly due to a short circuit.

A fire broke out at Delhi BJP office reportedly due to short circuit.
A fire broke out at Delhi BJP office reportedly due to short circuit.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 4.25pm regarding the fire at the BJP office located at Pandit Pant Marg.

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

