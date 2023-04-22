Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, firefighting operations on

Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, firefighting operations on

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2023 09:41 AM IST

The fire department officials received the call around 8.30am.

A fire broke out at Vikas Bhawan near the Income Tax Office (ITO) in Delhi on Saturday morning. The fire department officials received the call regarding the blaze at around 8.30 am. Four tenders were rushed to the building that hosts a number of government offices, including the Delhi Commission for Women.

Firefighters at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in Delhi.(ANI)
The firefighting operation is still underway.

In August 2019, two rooms at the office of the Delhi Commission for Women were gutted in a fire that broke out at Vikas Bhawan. While no one was hurt in the blaze, several files were gutted and property destroyed in the blaze, according to DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

(More details awaited…)

Saturday, April 22, 2023
