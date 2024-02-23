 Fire breaks out in Delhi high-rise, two children among three rescued | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out in Delhi high-rise, two children among three rescued

Fire breaks out in Delhi high-rise, two children among three rescued

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Two children and a man were rescued from a four-storey building in Mohan Garden area of southwest Delhi after a fire broke out in their house around 10am on Friday morning, fire department officials said.

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
Six fire tenders and at least 20 firefighters were deployed to douse the blaze and carry out rescue operations. No casualty has been reported till now, officials said.

In a video released by the fire department, one fireman is seen rescuing a boy, aged around 5, by climbing down a long ladder with the child on his back from the top floor where at least four adults were seen standing in the balcony.

In another video clip, a girl is seen climbing down from the second floor using the same ladder. Another child and a woman were seen standing in the balcony of the second floor.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 10.14 am. “We sent six fire tenders... Our firemen have rescued one man and two children so far. The rescue operation is still on,” he said.

