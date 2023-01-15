Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Mundka where 27 killed last year, 6 engines rushed

Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Mundka where 27 killed last year, 6 engines rushed

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 10:10 PM IST

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the fire call at around 4.45pm, and no injuries have been reported yet.

The fire broke out at a building near the Mundka metro station. (Sourced by HT)
By Sharangee Dutta | Reported by Hemani Bhandari, New Delhi

A fire broke out at a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the blaze.

This is the same building where a massive fire broke out last year that claimed the lives of 27 people.

The DFS received the fire call at around 4.45pm, and no injuries have been reported yet.

Last year's fire incident was one of the worst of its kind to have taken place in the national capital. The flames first started in the first floor of the building and then spread to the other areas of the four-storey venue. Investigation by Delhi Police based on a First Information Report (FIR) later revealed that the building operated on a barrage of violations. The place lacked any legal building plan and fire clearance, had a CCTV unit without a factory licence, and there was a single entry or exit option.

The fire charred the bodies of the victims to the point that police resorted to DNA testing for identification process.

After the incident, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.

    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

