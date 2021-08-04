Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in west Delhi's factory
Fire breaks out in west Delhi's factory

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST

A fire broke out on the roof of a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

Information was received that a fire had broken out in an air conditioner on the roof of the factory. Some furniture was also kept there and caught fire, the fire brigade officials said.

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 1.45 pm, they said.

