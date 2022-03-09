Fire dept deploys drone to map, douse blaze in Bawana factory
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Tuesday used a drone to assess the spread and magnitude of a fire that broke out at a plastic granules factory in the Bawana industrial area, thus becoming the first fire department in the country to do so in a firefighting operation, DFS chief Atul Garg said, adding that no one was injured in the fire that started at the plastics factory in the morning.
Police said they received the call at 8am regarding the fire at the factory 5 in Bawana.
“The fire later engulfed all three floors of the factory building. It also spread to the adjoining building that is also owned by the same businessman,” said Sachin Kumar Singhal, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer-north.
Only one drone was used in the firefighting operations and that too for sizing up the fire and accordingly deploying firefighters, fire tenders and other resources, said Garg.
“Our firefighters accordingly sprayed water and prevented the fire from spreading. It helped us cut the firefighting time through better coordination and utilisation of resources. The DFS on Tuesday became the first fire department in the country to use a drone in firefighting operations,” said Garg.
According to the DFS chief, the drone and its related equipment were purchased for around ₹12 lakh in 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.
“The paperwork was only completed recently,” said Garg.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.