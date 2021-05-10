Fire erupts at Delhi lab conducting over 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests daily

A fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police.

There were no casualties in the fire mishap, said the police.

According to the police, the fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash today.

#NewsAlert | Fire breaks out at a private pathology lab in Delhi's Greater Kailash, four fire tenders present at the spot



(reports ANI) pic.twitter.com/2VHOiOBXwW — HT Delhi (@htdelhi) May 10, 2021

It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more than 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

The police stated that the entire staff of the Greater Kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.

The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.

"There were no casualties. The swift action of the Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of the lab who came there for testing," the police added.