First batch of kuttu flour samples show no contamination

The food supplies department has received laboratory results for 20 out of 75 samples of kuttu (buckwheat) flour collected last month, after over 250 people fell ill during the Navratri fasting period in northwest Delhi. The department is exploring other possible causes behind the sudden spike in food-related illnesses reported from areas such as Rohini, Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh. (AFP)

Officials confirmed that none of the tested samples showed signs of contamination. Results for the remaining samples are expected next week.The second batch of sample results will also be in by next week, officials said.

A senior official said the department was exploring other possible causes behind the sudden spike in food-related illnesses reported from areas such as Rohini, Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh.

“The initial reports are clean. We are waiting for the rest before drawing any conclusions,” official said.

Meanwhile, the department is planning to test additional samples of other ingredients used such as sabudana (sago), oil and other milk products.

Last month, several hospitals reported dozens of patients complaining of vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration after consuming kuttu-based meals. Officials suspected that poor storage or adulteration during packaging might have triggered the outbreak.

The department is expected to submit a consolidated report by next month, following which further action will be decided in coordination with the Delhi health department.