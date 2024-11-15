First train for Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 arrives in Capital

A six-coach Metro train, the first for the Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro, arrived in Delhi from Sricity in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced. The six-coach Metro train. (HT Photo)

The train was inaugurated in Sricity on September 23. The manufacturer, Alstom, will provide DMRC another 306 Metro coaches (51 trains) for its Phase 4 priority corridors in the coming days in a phased manner, officials said.

“The train has been stationed at Delhi Metro’s Mukundpur depot, where it will undergo a number of tests required for its statutory certification,” said Anuj Dayal, a spokesperson for DMRC.

As part of the Phase 4 expansion of the Delhi Metro, DMRC is constructing 86 kilometres of new lines across five different corridors. While three corridors – Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (extension of Magenta Line), Majlis Park to Maujpur (extension of Pink Line), and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (new Golden Line) are under construction, the other two new corridors, Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (new line) and Indraprastha to Inderlok (extension of Green Line) are in the pre-tendering stage.

Of the 312 new coaches, 234 will be allocated for the extended sections of the Pink and Magenta Lines, while the remaining 78 will be used in the new Golden Line.

“All these trains are capable of driverless operations. These Made-in-India trains are designed for a safe speed of up to 95 km/hr and operational speed of up to 85 km/hr,” Dayal added.

A second metro official said that the new trains will have low noise levels and optimised energy efficiency. Inside will be digital displays, LED screens and CCTV cameras.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of 392.4 kilometres with 288 metro stations (including the Aqua Line corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram) operating with a fleet of 350 Metro trains with four, six and eight coach combinations on both broad gauge and standard gauge tracks.

The first ever driverless operations in India, were commenced on the Delhi Metro network on Magenta Line in December 2020. Driverless services were extended on the Pink Line in November 2021