‘Fit of rage’: 17-yr-old kills father with rolling pin in Delhi
A 17-year-old boy was apprehended on charges of bludgeoning his 42-year-old father to death with a wooden rolling pin at their home in Sarai Rohilla area of north Delhi around a fortnight ago, police said on Tuesday, adding that the man was a constable with the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).
Police said the teenager allegedly killed his father “in a fit of rage” after the man returned home drunk, and allegedly abused and brutally assaulted him.
The police said that the man had allegedly kicked the boy with such force that his head crashed against the wall, causing injuries to the scalp.
The Delhi Police said the alleged attack took place on August 22, and the constable was admitted to the Northern Railways hospital by a sub-inspector in his team.
He was later declared dead by doctors. On being told about the incident, the police team reached the hospital and shifted the constable’s body to Subzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted the next day.
The autopsy report was released on August 31 and showed that the 42-year-old constable suffered 19 injuries, including rib fractures, which the autopsy surgeon concluded were ante-mortem (inflected before death) injuries caused by blunt force trauma, said police.
“The cause of death was a combined effect of intracerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock as a result of multiple bruises all over the body and vital organs from blunt force trauma. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered on September 4,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
Police began investigations, and the questioning of the constable’s family members suggested that the constable was an alcohol addict who often abused and assaulted his teenaged son, wife, and other family members.
His family members, particularly wife and son, were fed up with the emotional and physical abuse and trauma, said police. Investigating officers learnt that, on August 22, the man again brutally attacked his son, who “in a fit of rage” retaliated by raining blows on his father with a wooden rolling pin.
The teenager was apprehended on September 5 (Monday) and produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB), police said. The boy has completed his Class 12 this year, and has no previous history of crime.
National medical council’s nod to Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility plan’
In a major relief to Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine after Russian forces attack, the National Medical Council has notified that it has no objection to the 'academic mobility programme' being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students. Last month, NMC had said that it doesn't recognise the 'mobility programme' being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students, which got students worried.
Punjab: BSF recovers 3.7kg heroin in village bordering Pak
Border Security Force has claimed to have recovered 3.7 kilograms of heroin in border area of Abohar sector on Monday late evening. In a press release, BSF officials claimed that on Monday evening, a person of village Jangad Bhaini informed BSF troops that 4 packets of suspicious item were laying in his agricultural land facing his home at the of border fence in Abohar Sector.
562 major drug dealers arrested in last two months: Punjab Police
Punjab Police have arrested as many as 4,223 drug smugglers including 562 major ones since July 5, 2022. Speaking of the same, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing Gill's weekly press conference here on Tuesday, said police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.
Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case
Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through Bains''s counsel. His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively.
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
