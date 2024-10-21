Five arrested for robbing man of 62lakh in Delhi

A man who was carrying ₹62 lakh for a private company was robbed of the money and his scooter at gunpoint by three men last week, police said on Monday, adding that five accused have been arrested. Investigators scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras in a 15 kilometres radius of the crime scene and rounded up several suspects. (Representational image)

According to police, the prime accused is a colleague of the victim, Bhagwat Prasad, 42 , who filed the complaint in this case. The accused had also robbed Prasad of ₹20 lakh in April but he had not filed a complaint in that case.

The latest incident dates to October 16 when Prasad, who is a senior distributor for the firm, was transporting ₹62 lakh after collecting the amount from several retailers in Gurugram and Delhi. Around12.30 pm, when Prasad was near Samalkha crematorium in southwest Delhi, three men, who were on a bike and were wearing helmets, intercepted him.

“One of the men whipped out a pistol and threatened to kill Prasad. The accused pushed Prasad off his scooter in which he was transporting ₹62 lakh and fled with the money and the two-wheeler. Prasad filed a complaint based on which a case of armed robbery was registered at the Kapashera police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary.

Investigators scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras in a 15 kilometres radius of the crime scene and rounded up several suspects who were previously involved in similar crimes. Police identified two accused, Asif Salim alias Aryan, 22, and his brother Amir Salim alias Firoz, 20, from Bijwasan Road, when they were trying to flee the city in a car.

“Our team recovered ₹35 lakh from the car’s hood. Their interrogation led to the recovery of the stolen scooter and the arrest of two other accused, Hari Singh, 20, and Sanjay Anuragi,19. We recovered ₹5 lakh from each of them and a country-made pistol loaded with one bullet. The four men told us that the crime was masterminded by Chandan Singh, 29, who works as a sub-distributor at the same company as Prasad, the complainant. We arrested Chandan and he revealed that he collected money from retailers and handed it over to Prasad, and then told the other accused about the movement of cash,” added the DCP.

Of the stolen money, police recovered ₹60lakh from the accused.

Police discovered that Chandan, along with Asif Salim and Hari Singh, had robbed Prasad of ₹20 lakh in Gurugram in April.