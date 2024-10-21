Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five arrested for robbing man of 62lakh in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The accused had also robbed the victim of ₹20 lakh in April but he had not filed a complaint in that case. The prime accused is a colleague of the victim

A man who was carrying 62 lakh for a private company was robbed of the money and his scooter at gunpoint by three men last week, police said on Monday, adding that five accused have been arrested.

Investigators scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras in a 15 kilometres radius of the crime scene and rounded up several suspects. (Representational image)
Investigators scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras in a 15 kilometres radius of the crime scene and rounded up several suspects. (Representational image)

According to police, the prime accused is a colleague of the victim, Bhagwat Prasad, 42 , who filed the complaint in this case. The accused had also robbed Prasad of 20 lakh in April but he had not filed a complaint in that case.

The latest incident dates to October 16 when Prasad, who is a senior distributor for the firm, was transporting 62 lakh after collecting the amount from several retailers in Gurugram and Delhi. Around12.30 pm, when Prasad was near Samalkha crematorium in southwest Delhi, three men, who were on a bike and were wearing helmets, intercepted him.

“One of the men whipped out a pistol and threatened to kill Prasad. The accused pushed Prasad off his scooter in which he was transporting 62 lakh and fled with the money and the two-wheeler. Prasad filed a complaint based on which a case of armed robbery was registered at the Kapashera police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary.

Investigators scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras in a 15 kilometres radius of the crime scene and rounded up several suspects who were previously involved in similar crimes. Police identified two accused, Asif Salim alias Aryan, 22, and his brother Amir Salim alias Firoz, 20, from Bijwasan Road, when they were trying to flee the city in a car.

“Our team recovered 35 lakh from the car’s hood. Their interrogation led to the recovery of the stolen scooter and the arrest of two other accused, Hari Singh, 20, and Sanjay Anuragi,19. We recovered 5 lakh from each of them and a country-made pistol loaded with one bullet. The four men told us that the crime was masterminded by Chandan Singh, 29, who works as a sub-distributor at the same company as Prasad, the complainant. We arrested Chandan and he revealed that he collected money from retailers and handed it over to Prasad, and then told the other accused about the movement of cash,” added the DCP.

Of the stolen money, police recovered 60lakh from the accused.

Police discovered that Chandan, along with Asif Salim and Hari Singh, had robbed Prasad of 20 lakh in Gurugram in April.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //