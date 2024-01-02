Five deaths every month due to fire in Delhi in 2023: Data

In 2023, around five people died every month in fire-related cases in the Capital, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data released on Tuesday — a drop from the seven deaths per month recorded the previous year. However, fire-related casualties in 2023 were slightly higher than the corresponding figure for 2021, the data showed. Smoke and flame billows from the shoe factory that caught fire, at Mangolpuri, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

According to the annual statistics shared by DFS, 59 deaths in fire tragedies were reported in 2023 while 689 people were injured. Months such as March and January reported the most deaths — 14 and 12, respectively — while August and February were the safest months in terms of casualties, with only one and two deaths, respectively.

The fire department data showed that there were 82 deaths and 722 people injured in fire accidents in 2022, which was a spike from the 56 deaths and 396 injuries in 2021.

In all, the fire control room received 15,610 calls in 2023. Fire-related calls were 16,518 in 2022 and 14,999 in 2021.

“Last year, apart from improving the response time of our fire tenders and firefighters to ensure blazes were doused at their initial levels, we also focused on imparting firefighting training to the public and educating them about fire hazards. We sent our firemen to colleges, schools, neighbourhoods, and private as well as government offices and they gave demonstrations on quick ways to tackle the fire. We believe it is one of the reasons behind the decline in fire incidents and casualties,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

In 2021, Delhi was hit by the second wave of Covid, with strict restrictions on movements across the city for nearly two months. Fire department officials attributed the fewer casualties in 2021 to the curbs since factories and other business establishments were closed at the time.