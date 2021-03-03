IND USA
Five held for violence and rioting in Mukundpur in outer Delhi

After a video of mob rioting and firing in the air in outer Delhi’s Mukundpur surfaced on social media on Tuesday, police arrested five men on Wednesday and said the violence was perpetrated by a group of men to intimidate and dissuade their rivals in a plot dispute
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST

After a video of mob rioting and firing in the air in outer Delhi’s Mukundpur surfaced on social media on Tuesday, police arrested five men on Wednesday and said the violence was perpetrated by a group of men to intimidate and dissuade their rivals in a plot dispute.

The video, taken from CCTV footage, is about 6 minutes long and shows at least 10 to 15 masked men carrying rods and stones hitting the shutter of a chemist’s shop, damaging parked motorcycles on the road, pelting stones, and firing in the air. On Tuesday, the video was widely shared on social media, prompting the Delhi Police to register an FIR and identify the rioters.

Police said the video was from Mukundpur, under the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits in outer Delhi, and the incident took place on March 1.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Rajiv Ranjan identified the five men as Rahul, Arif, Rakesh (identified only by their first names) Amit Khanna, and Rustom Ali. “We have identified more suspects. Five teams are still conducting searches to arrest the others,” the officer said.

Police said the men had a dispute with a resident of Mukundpur. “They wanted to usurp a disputed plot and resorted to violence as a show of strength. We have recovered one spent bullet cartridge from the spot. The arrest has been made on the basis of video evidence. We have identified other persons and will make more arrests soon,” DCP Ranjan said.

