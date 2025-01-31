Five, including minor and army aspirant, held for dacoity in Delhi’s Timarpur

Five people, including a 20-year-old army aspirant and a minor, were apprehended for allegedly robbing a bike aggregator rider of his motorcycle, ₹3,000 and his mobile phone at knifepoint in Timarpur on Monday night, police said on Friday. None of the four has a criminal history, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said they first celebrated the birthday of the minor, who had turned 17, and allegedly executed the crime to make a quick buck. None of the four has a criminal history, police said.

The biker, identified as 21-year-old Shamshad Alam of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, told police that he accepted the ride request from Gandhi Nagar in Timarpur around 10pm on Monday. “I saw a parked WagonR beating a Haryana registration number. One of them took the keys of my bike and when I resisted, slapped me twice and put a knife around my neck. Soon, the three others joined in and robbed me of my mobile phone and ₹3,000. They fled in the car and on my bike,” Alam told the police in his complaint.

Police said they identified the suspects by scanning CCTV camera footage and checking the registration numbers of vehicles. The five suspects were held from Sankalp Bhawan, police said.

Police identified four of the suspects as Rohit Kumar, 23, Maan Singh, 18, Nishant Kumar, 20, and Rahul Kumar, 18. They had celebrated the boy’s birthday in Jahangirpuri and were dropping him home when they decided to commit the crime.