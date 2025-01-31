Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five, including minor and army aspirant, held for dacoity in Delhi’s Timarpur

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Police said they first celebrated the birthday of the minor, who had turned 17, and allegedly executed the crime to make a quick buck

Five people, including a 20-year-old army aspirant and a minor, were apprehended for allegedly robbing a bike aggregator rider of his motorcycle, 3,000 and his mobile phone at knifepoint in Timarpur on Monday night, police said on Friday.

None of the four has a criminal history, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
None of the four has a criminal history, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said they first celebrated the birthday of the minor, who had turned 17, and allegedly executed the crime to make a quick buck. None of the four has a criminal history, police said.

The biker, identified as 21-year-old Shamshad Alam of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, told police that he accepted the ride request from Gandhi Nagar in Timarpur around 10pm on Monday. “I saw a parked WagonR beating a Haryana registration number. One of them took the keys of my bike and when I resisted, slapped me twice and put a knife around my neck. Soon, the three others joined in and robbed me of my mobile phone and 3,000. They fled in the car and on my bike,” Alam told the police in his complaint.

Police said they identified the suspects by scanning CCTV camera footage and checking the registration numbers of vehicles. The five suspects were held from Sankalp Bhawan, police said.

Police identified four of the suspects as Rohit Kumar, 23, Maan Singh, 18, Nishant Kumar, 20, and Rahul Kumar, 18. They had celebrated the boy’s birthday in Jahangirpuri and were dropping him home when they decided to commit the crime.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On