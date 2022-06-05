Five weather stations log temperatures above 45°C
Delhi’s maximum temperature rose marginally on Saturday with heatwave conditions returning to some parts of the city with at least five weather stations recording maximum temperature in excess of 45 degrees, shows India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, nearly a degree above the previous day’s reading of 42.9 degrees Celsius and three degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.
According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Strong surface winds are also expected to prevail on Sunday, the forecast said. IMD officials have also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated places over Delhi on Sunday.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is announced when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
On Saturday, the temperature rose above 45°C at five weather stations in the Capital, with the highest -- 47.1°C -- recorded at Mungeshpur. Heatwave readings were also recorded at Pitampura (46.5°C), Jafarpur (45.7°C), Ridge (45.5°C), and Najafgarh stations (46.2°C).
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that heatwave conditions were expected for the next two days. “Heatwave conditions at isolated places are expected to continue for the two days. Strong surface winds with speed 20-30km/hr are expected on Sunday,” said Jenamani.
Meanwhile, the air quality on Saturday improved marginally but stayed in the “poor” category with a reading of 227. On Friday, the AQI reading stood at 240 in the “poor” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
The air quality is expected to improve in the next few days on account of the increase in wind speed. On Saturday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said that the AQI is likely to stay in the moderate category or lower end of poor category on account of dispersion of pollutants aided by strong winds. “For the next 3 days (5th, 6th,7th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18-30 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’. High temperature (~ 40ºC) and mixing layer height (~ 3 km) maintains strong ventilation by convection improving air quality,” stated the forecast.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics