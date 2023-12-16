‘Fix potholes by Dec 31’: Atishi’s deadline to PWD

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up A Anbarasu, the department’s principal secretary, for the dismal condition of Delhi’s roads, and set a deadline of December 31 for the agency to fix all potholes plaguing the city’s streets. Delhi PWD minister Atishi (ANI photo)

All Delhi roads wider than 60 feet are maintained by PWD.

Atishi, in a letter to Anbarasu, wrote, “Many roads have potholes, many have larger patches that need repair and some are entirely broken and un-motorable. For the past 6 months I have been repeatedly directing PWD to ensure maintenance of these roads, however, no action whatsoever has been taken. This is despite the fact that I have taken at least 10 meetings on this issue and have gone on multiple ground visits with PWD officers.”

HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The minister added, “Serious accidents are possible given the state of disrepair of these roads. The people of Delhi are suffering because of the laxity and apathy of the PWD. This is NOT acceptable.”

Atishi also asked for daily updated reports on pothole repairs to be sent to her office.

“It is the personal responsibility of Principal Secretary PWD to ensure that these timelines are strictly adhered to. Strict action must be taken against any officers who cause delay by even a single day,” she said.

HT reached out to Anbarasu, who said he has not received any such letter from the minister.

However, a senior PWD official said the maintenance of roads has been slow this year because of delays in the road repair scheme announced by the Delhi government in the 2023-24 budget.

“Five months ago, the PWD prepared a cabinet note and sent it to the government. We have on multiple occasions flagged to the government that the comprehensive road repair scheme is yet to see light of the day. It has delayed the maintenance of the roads,” the official said, declining to be named.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Delhi government of “not being serious” about road repairs.

“The Delhi government had promised to make the roads of Delhi as good as those in London and New York but the roads are in worse condition than what they were before AAP came to power. The AAP government is not serious about the roads repair,” BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

He also noted that the bad condition of roads is among the key reasons for the Capital’s bad air.