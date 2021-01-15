Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day
The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited operation of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons over the national capital from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations.
The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the directive will come into force on January 20 and will remain for a period of 27 days up to February 15, both days inclusive, unless withdrawn earlier.
The order stated that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of 'sub-conventional aerial platforms' like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) among others.
"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate at an all-time low of 0.44%: Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds four Covid-19 deaths, least in 248 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod for protest can’t be given as prohibitory orders in place, police inform HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt schools flag concerns over teachers on Covid duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vehicles, unclean household fuels major CO sources’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt gives ₹938 crore, says BJP ‘bankrupted’ MCDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5th sero survey begins in Delhi, likely to last 10 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt releases ₹938 crore to pay salaries of MCD staff
- Jain also pointed out that in the process of disbursing the salaries the Delhi government had to reduce the budget of the Delhi government’s other departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox