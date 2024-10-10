Focus on sustainability in Delhi University’s future development plan

A focus on interdisciplinary research, cost effective sustainability measures such as green campus initiative, and launching a satellite are among the goals that the Delhi University (DU) has decided upon for the future, as mentioned in the Institutional Development Plan (IDP). The document, along with the strategic plan 2047 were tabled at Thursday’s DU academic council meeting. The vision document was approved at the meeting, while the vice chancellor (VC) has been authorised to further decide on the course for the IDP, which talks about how the vision is to be implemented. The vision document was approved at the meeting, while the vice chancellor (VC) has been authorised to further decide on the course for the IDP, which talks about how the vision is to be implemented. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Both the strategic plan and IDP got heavy opposition from some of the elected AC members and a dissent note was submitted separately for both the issues. Regarding the IDP, the VC has constituted a committee to review the draft, considering the suggestions received from the AC members.

The strategic plan 2024-2047 had been brought up at an AC meeting on December 6, 2023 but it was withdrawn when several allegations of plagiarism had surfaced. A university official said that the document was reworked by the Research Council and all unsatisfactory parts had been removed in the revised version.

The new version, which is a 22-page document, talks about improving research quality, creating an inclusive environment as well as about the principle of ‘Rashtra Pratham’. The revised strategic plan was passed in Thursday’s meeting.

Institutional Strategic Plan

Several teachers expressed concern about the institution’s autonomy, educational quality and commitment to social justice, if the IDP is implemented.

The IDP document, as released by the university, talks about several short-term and long-term action plans to reduce dependency on government funds. It mentions, “Although University of Delhi is a public funded organisation, its long-term goal of financial planning should aim to reduce its dependency on the government grants and to achieve financial stability gradually.”

Regarding the steps mentioned to achieve this, the dissent note as submitted by AC members mentions, as seen by HT, “…the long-term goals as set out by the IDP is to make Delhi University “independent” of public funding which is a euphemism for commercialisation and de facto privatisation. This process is sought to be furthered by increasing student fees, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), literary festivals, concerts, art fairs, industry partnerships…..”

Some AC members further mentioned that the ‘internal resource generation’ or fee hikes will impact students from marginalised communities and students coming from weaker economic stratas. Other highlights that have formed points of contention are IDP’s proposal to expand digital and hybrid learning, which members anticipate will severely impact classroom education; recommendations of involving external individuals in key statutory bodies which might affect the university’s autonomy; shifting focus towards interdisciplinary courses instead of honours courses, that have formed a foundation for DU for ages.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected AC member, said, “The Institutional Development Plan placed in the AC meeting was completely anti-teacher, anti-student and anti-education. Among other things, it advocated moving away from government funding and running the University in self-financing model. It advocated lateral entry into administration bypassing all UGC recruitment norms. It talks about imposing drone-based surveillance on students and staff of the University.”

Following the suggestions submitted by the AC members during the meeting, the VC has constituted a committee to review the IDP draft, after which it will be presented to the VC for discussion.

East Asian language courses in Ramjas College, Hansraj College and Ram Lal Anand College, under the Department of East Asian Studies, were also approved in the meeting. Under this, advanced diploma course in Korean Language will be started in Ramjas College as well. Another important development was the formation of a committee, constituting AC members, to start a line of communication with the principal of St. Stephen’s, in light of the recent problems between the college and the university.