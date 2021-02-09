Foodie groups are back on track to explore Delhi-NCR

Malai tikka, kalmi kebab, momos, kachori – winter brings in many cravings and the urge to explore. Though it’s been difficult to do so in the Covid-19 times, foodie groups in the city remain undeterred and try to make the best use of the weather albeit with safety norms. Exploring the city’s food delights, members of these groups have been going for food walks, be it planned or impromptu.

Gurgaon Food Freak recently conducted walks at Jama Masjid, Dilli Haat, Sector 56 in Gurugram, and Old Gurugram.

“During winters, food walks become even more fun. The appetite increases and savouring kebabs live from the tandoor or enjoying hand beaten coffee or tandoori chai or savouring a hot glass of kada hua doodh with garma garam jalebi brings much more joy now than in summer,” says Pawan Soni, founder, Gurgaon Food Freak, which has organised several food walks across Delhi-NCR to explore the hidden gems. More recently, the group went for food walks to Jama Masjid, Dilli Haat, Sector 56 in Gurugram, and Old Gurugram.

Soni adds, “We suggest a place and then a member who has the most experience in that area leads everyone. We pool in the money and the leader spends from that pool. Whatever money is left, it’s either returned or if it’s a small amount then we give it as charity to the poor. Since it’s Covid time, we avoid getting more than 10 members. And everyone has to sanitise their hands and wear a face mask unless at all times, unless one is eating or posing for a group picture. We also ensure to keep a gap of minimum two weeks between each walk.”

Foodies groups have been relishing winter specials such as those available at food carts in Sector 56 of Gurugram. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Recently on a food walk to Chawri Bazar with his fellow foodies, Prabhjot Singh, founder of Foodkars, felt how things have changed in the pandemic struck world. “Apart from walks that are planned two weeks in advance we also do impromptu meetups or foodwalks if around 10 or more people are interested to join a food walk. Initially, when the pandemic struck, many members became hesitant to move out and meet others. Our recent Chawri Bazar walk, on a Sunday, was our first food walk in the new normal. And to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines, we asked the participants to carry their own sanitisers and masks, and must keep the mask on while walking and waiting for food! Also, we went to only those outlets that assure maintaining of hygiene and are visibly following Covid-19 guidelines.”

Members of Delhi-based group, Foodkars, recently visited Chawri Bazar.

Singh’s group is now planning to visit the Andhra Bhavan canteen, whereas Gurgaon Foodie group is exploring Sector 56 Cart Market in Gurugram, Jama Masjid, and even Majnu ka Tilla. “The planning usually happens on social media platforms,” says Shivendu Mittal, from the group, adding, “We have started some impromptu food walks and restaurant explorations. Apart from a tepid response in the initial few plans, nothing much has changed... Once a restaurant refused to join tables for our large group, and we kept insisting but no luck... From our side, we’ve stopped sharing our plates during the food walks. And masks stay on till the time food is served on the table!”

Many agree that stepping out with all the safety precautions is the way forward for foodie groups in Delhi-NCR. Bon appétit!

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

