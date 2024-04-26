 Foreigner robbed, left with torn clothes on Chhatarpur road in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Foreigner robbed, left with torn clothes on Chhatarpur road in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Two men assault, rob, and leave a Ugandan woman bleeding in south Delhi. They were arrested after fleeing the scene with her belongings.

Two men walking with a dog allegedly overpowered a 27-year-old Ugandan woman, assaulted her, torn her clothes, hit her head with a stone, robbed her and left her bleeding for over an hour on a road near Chhatarpur flower market in south Delhi on Thursday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff

The two suspects, who fled the crime scene after looting her purse containing 800 and a silver ring, and also disrobing her, were arrested on Friday at Satbari village near Chhatarpur, the police said.

The woman, who lives in a rented house in Chhatarpur near Mehrauli, was helped by two bike-borne men, who spotted her and sought help from passersby, and also alerted the police. The place where the injured Ugandan woman was found was secluded and semi-lit, said one of the two men, Sahil Khan, 25.

“Around 11.30pm, my uncle, Danish Khan, and I were heading towards Satbari village on my bike to attend a wedding. As we crossed the flower market on 100 Feet Road, the woman signaled us to help her. We could not understand her language. Meanwhile, a truck also stopped and we took a cloth from the truck driver and helped her cover her body. We left after a police team arrived and recorded her statement,” said Sahil.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “The woman said that around 10.45 pm, she was walking on the footpath towards her residence from the flower market. Two men who had a dog were walking behind her. They grabbed her from behind and attacked her,” said the DCP.

On the statement of the injured Ugandan woman, a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 394, 354B, and 34 at the Mehrauli police station. Multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects.

“The suspects, identified as Manoj Kinnu, 24, and Rinku Kashyap, 26, were arrested from Satbari village. Both are addicted to drugs,” added Chauhan.

News / Cities / Delhi / Foreigner robbed, left with torn clothes on Chhatarpur road in Delhi
