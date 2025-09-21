Forest dept: Dwarka arena project to impact 2,035 trees, none cut illegally

The forest and wildlife department of Delhi informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that no trees have been felled illegally or damaged for the construction of an integrated multi-sports arena in Dwarka’s Sector 19-B. However, a total of 2,035 trees are likely to be impacted, the department said. (Representative image) Inspection found no unlawful cutting at 20.27-hectare site; Omaxe claims approvals in place, calls petitions against project “frivolous.” (HT Archive)

The submission was made following an inspection across the 20.27 hectare project site after a plea was filed in the tribunal alleging trees were felled without permission in the area.

The project is being executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) through a private builder Omaxe Limited on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The report, dated September 16, says the department carried out a detailed field inspection on September 1, finding all trees to be numbered correctly, with no trees found damaged or felled. The project has now been sent to the Supreme Court appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for further approvals.

In its report, the department said the site had a total of 2,266 trees, out of which 2,035 will be removed. This includes 266 which have been recommended for transplantation and 1,769 will be felled.

“All trees falling in the project site are found to be in order as per the tree list and are numbered, marked with colour coding and no offence like tree cutting, felling, pruning or root damage has been noticed within the project premises..” the report mentioned, adding that Omaxe had informed the department earlier this year that 173 trees had fallen in the area due to heavy rain and strong winds.

The department said its inspection revealed these 173 trees were not part of the project site. “It is pertinent to mention that the user agency shall be directed by the answering respondent to undertake compensatory plantation in respect of the 173 trees, as per the relevant SOP,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Omaxe Ltd released a response in the matter. “Omaxe has secured all statutory approvals for this project of national importance. It is unfortunate that frivolous petitions are being filed only to delay progress,” the statement read.

Notably, any project in Delhi requiring more than 50 trees to be felled under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, requires approval by the CEC. The department said another inspection by the CEC will be carried out soon, which will decide the final outcome on the trees to be felled or transplanted.