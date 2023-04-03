Sisodia’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

A court in Delhi on Monday extended former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days until April 17 in connection with the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought the extension saying its investigation was at a very crucial stage. Sisodia, who has been in judicial custody since March 6, was arrested on February 26.

Special judge MK Nagpal on Friday denied bail to Sisodia saying his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation.

The CBI opposed the bail alleging Sisodia was the main architect of the criminal conspiracy in the case. It alleged he received advance kickbacks.

While opposing Sisodia’s bail application, CBI told the court he may not be a flight risk but is capable of destroying evidence and “can threaten witnesses”.

The CBI arrested Sisodia after an eight-hour-long interrogation on February 26. He was produced before the court on February 27 and remanded to CBI custody for five days.

On March 4, the court extended Sisodia’s CBI custody for two days. He was then sent to Tihar Jail. He is presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI probe.