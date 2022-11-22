Four arrested for allegedly assaulting, killing pregnant stray dog in Delhi

Four men, all students of Don Bosco Technical Institute in Sukhdev Vihar, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant dog and burying it in a field.

Police had registered a case after videos of the incident, which showed a group of men cornering the dog inside a tin shed and beating it until it fell unconscious, was widely circulated on social media during the weekend.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Esha Pandey had on Sunday said a case under section 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act was registered at New Friends Colony police station.

Also Read:Pregnant stray dog beaten to death by Delhi college students; police file case

A resident of New Friends Colony, who had seen the video, had alerted the police and filed a complaint.

DCP Pandey said on Monday that during probe, police learnt that the video was recorded on October 30 within the campus.

“The institute was shut because of the weekend but our team approached the institute’s director after which one person came forward and identified one accused, Avinash. Avinash Minj is a resident of Delhi’s Devli village. He confessed to his crime and later the corpse was recovered”, DCP said.

His interrogation also led us to the arrest of other three accused – Anish Horhoriya, Rahul Kujur and Guruvachan. All are students of Don Bosco technical Institute, Sukhdev Vihar. Investigation is underway.”

Horhoriya is originally from Uttarakhand, Kujur is from Jharkhand and Guruvachan from Uttar Pradesh. Police said, prima facie, the three do not appear to have previous crime record.

On Sunday, when police reached the institute, they saw the tin sheds in the campus, similar to the one seen in the viral video.

“The institute is expanding its campus so the labourers were living in the shed. Some of the sheds were vacant. We searched all the sheds and finally found the particular tin shed, which is the crime spot. Blood stains were found there, which has been taken by the forensic team,” DCP Pandey added.

Police said they have the video in which the students were seen assaulting the dog.

In the video, a bunch of students can be seen surrounding a tin shed where the dog is present; one student is holding a hockey stick in his hand. Another student can be heard asking the person holding the hockey stick to kill the dog. The dog can be seen hiding inside the shed.

In another video, a student is seen dragging the unconscious dog in an open field.