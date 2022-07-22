Four men break into ATM in Najafgarh, make off with ₹6.4 lakh
Four unidentified men with their faces muffled and heads covered broke into the ATM booth of a nationalised bank in Mitraon village near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, cut open the cash dispensing machine and decamped with the cash unit containing ₹6.40 lakh in the early hours of Friday, police said. The ATM kiosk was unmanned as no security guard was found deployed there at the time of the theft.
This is the second such ATM theft reported in Delhi in the past 37 days. On June 15, a similar theft of ₹20 lakh by four men was reported from a kiosk in upscale Satya Niketan in south Delhi. The police believe both thefts to be the handiwork of the same people, as the modus operandi and the number of people who the hit kiosk in both incidents are the same. They are suspecting the role of any Mewat-based gang that is mostly involved in such crimes.
“We have registered a case at Baba Haridas Nagar police station in connection with Friday’s ATM theft. Several teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspects. Criminals from Mewat region are our prime suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Verdhan Mandava.
DCP Mandava said the theft came to fore on Friday morning after someone alerted the police station. A police team reached the spot and ascertained that the theft took place around 4.30am. The police checked the CCTV cameras and found that four men with their faces masked and heads covered arrived in a car.
“The suspects blackened the CCTV camera inside the booth before cutting open the ATM with a gas cutter. They took away the cash trays and the cash. The bank told us that ₹6.40 lakh was stolen. No guard was there at the booth at night,” added the DCP.
In April, the special cell of the Delhi Police had arrested three members of a Mewat-based gang, after a brief gun-fight, including its kingpin Imran alias Imma, and that gang was mostly involved in uprooting ATMs in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The gang had uprooted a nationalised bank ATM after breaking the iron shutter of the outlet in south Delhi’s Badarpur on March 31. They took away the cash dispensing machine containing around ₹34 lakh, the police said.
-
Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar. A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres.
-
Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar top Noida region in CBSE Class 10 board exams
Noida/Ghaziabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board results on Friday. Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar topped the Noida region with perfect score of 500/500, said officials. “Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida and Vaishnavi Vinod from DPS, Greater Noida scored 500/500 and topped in the Noida region,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE. At Apeejay International School, Greater Noida, Rajalakshmi Anand topped with 95.80%.
-
Sector 137 student tops in Noida region with perfect score in CBSE Class 12
Noida/Ghaziabad: At a perfect score of 500/500, Sector 137 resident Yuvakshi Vig was on cloud nine as the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examination results on Friday. A student of Amity International School, she scored 100 on 100 in all five of her main subjects. Mrigank Pawagi of Vishwa Bharati Public School in Noida scored 499 out of 500 marks.
-
Greater Noida authority relieves 21 engineers after UP minister issues warning
Greater Noida authority has relieved 21 engineers, leaving the civic body understaffed, officials said. The statement government transferred 28 authority employees on July 2, but seven, including a general manager, have not been relieved yet to ensure proper functioning of municipal work. The move follows a warning issued by Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta which stated that the engineers should either be “relieved or face suspension”.
-
Traffic congestion on NH-9 due to Kanwar Yatra diversions
Ghaziabad: Thousands of commuters were stuck in high density traffic on the National Highway (NH-9) near Masuri/Dasna on Friday morning even as traffic police personnel toiled hard to ease the situation till afternoon. Officials said that the heavy congestion resulted due to diversions which are in place for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Officials said that the traffic situation was normalised by 12.30pm. This year police roped in a different diversion plan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics