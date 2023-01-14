Frame rules for installing CCTV cameras in city schools, says HC

The Delhi high court on Friday asked the state government to give the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms of state-run schools.

The court was hearing two petitions challenging the installation of CCTVs in the schools, alleging that the move infringes on the right to privacy of the students. The pleas have been filed by Delhi Parents’ Association and Daniel George, who claims to be actively involved in the field of education awareness and promoting children’s education.

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said the matter is premature and could be heard only after the SOP are produced, and listed the matter for hearing on July 18.

During the hearing, the counsel for one of the petitioners told court that classrooms are a safe space for children, and no consent has been taken from parents for installing cameras.

However, the court remarked, “Why do you think that the state is insensitive? It is at a nascent stage. It is still under consideration”.

As the counsel submitted, the Delhi government will be live streaming the data to third parties which means data will be shared with other parents. However, the bench said the circulars of the Delhi government only mention the words ‘online access’ which is different from ‘live streaming’.

Earlier, the Delhi government had opposed the pleas challenging its decision to install CCTV cameras in classrooms, saying that the installation of CCTV cameras in “a public space like classroom” is not a violation of the privacy rights of the students and teachers.

The government, in an affidavit filed on November 30, has said that even though the right to privacy has been held as a fundamental right in a public space, it would vary from place to place.

“...a reasonable expectation of privacy, though not surrendered in a public place, would vary from an intimate zone to a public space like that of a classroom,” the Delhi government said.