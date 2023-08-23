Delhi Police shares traffic update for G20 summit on Sept 8-10: ‘Essential services won’t be affected'

Delhi Police on Wednesday gave an update on about the traffic arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit being held – from September 8 to 10 – in the national capital. Essential services will not be affected on these days and also amubulance services will be open at all the places, police said. To strengthen security during the G20 Summit, Delhi Police have categorised different areas linked to the meeting into seven zones. (Reuters)

“Delhi Traffic Police has made a detailed plan...arrangements made for railway services, bus services...emergency and essential services...essential services won't be affected anywhere in Delhi...ambulance services will be open everywhere...a dedicated helpline, Ambulance Assistance Control Room, will be opened,”news agency ANI quoted Special CP Surender Singh Yadav as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police got an approval from chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal about declaring these days as public holidays. All schools and government offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates. Police also requested the Delhi chief secretary to order for commercial and business establishments to remain closed in ‘controlled zones’.

India, which assumed the G20 presidency in December, has been hosting global leaders and a series of meetings related to 32 sectors across the country under the aegis of the forum. The events will culminate with the meeting of heads of the governments and states of member nations in New Delhi on September 9-10.

Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 summit

As part of the preparations for the upcoming 18th G20 Summit of world leaders in Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive carcade rehearsal along selected routes on Wednesday morning. The practice began at different hotels and concluded at Pragati Maidan.

The route for this carcade rehearsal was charted by the Delhi Traffic Unit and included significant roads like Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg, and Gurgaon Road. The exercise was conducted to ensure smooth traffic flow during the large-scale event.

Problem with ‘left-hand drive (LHD) vehicles’

During the summit, around 100 left-hand drive (LHD) vehicles will navigate the roads of Delhi as leaders from different countries will be arriving. While driving these vehicles is typically against the law in India, the Delhi Police will make an exception due to the G20 Summit.

Some of the LHD vehicles will be brought in by some G20 member countries; India’s external affairs ministry has also brought some, to ferry the leaders.

Among G20 countries, only India, Australia, Japan, South Africa, and UK use RHD vehicles, while the remaining use LHD ones.

