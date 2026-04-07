New Delhi, Seeking to create dedicated spaces for the elderly to socialise, relax and access basic healthcare, the Delhi government will provide financial assistance of around ₹3 to 4 lakh RWAs under its 'Vayo Anand' scheme to set up recreational hubs across the national capital from May onwards. Games, healthcare facilities for elderly under 'Vayo Anand' centres in Delhi from May

Under the initiative, Resident Welfare Associations , Co-operative Group Housing Societies and NGOs working exclusively for senior citizens will be roped in to run these centres at the community level, an official said.

The scheme was allocated ₹25 crore in the Delhi Budget 2026-27 and was launched in March, with implementation scheduled to begin from May, he said.

The centres will be established in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board rain baseras night shelters and Municipal Corporation of Delhi community halls across the city. In areas lacking indoor facilities, they will be set up in parks and traditional 'choupals', ensuring wider accessibility, the official added.

"Financial assistance of around ₹3 to 4 lakh will be provided to selected organisations to operate the centres. The funds will be released in two instalments with a gap of six months," he said.

According to the official, the grant will be used to provide indoor games such as carrom, ludo, chess and cards, along with newspapers and magazines. The centres will also facilitate yoga sessions, basic medical kits and health check-ups twice a year, besides meeting staff salaries and other recurring expenses.

To be eligible, a minimum of 50 members with RWAs and senior citizen groups and Co-operative Group Housing Societies and NGOs working exclusively for senior citizens can apply, he added.

The official said the objective of setting up these centres is to provide avenues for relaxation and social engagement for elderly persons, enabling them to spend their leisure time meaningfully.

"These facilities will help keep elderly persons integrated within their families and communities. They will not be seen as a burden during the day when other family members are away for work, but instead will have access to a supportive and engaging environment," he added.

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