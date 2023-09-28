Ganesha idols immersed at 83 artificial ponds in Delhi

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations drew to a close in Delhi on Thursday, immersion of the Ganesha idols was carried out at 83 artificial ponds across the city, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that no immersion took place along the Yamuna. Devotees immerse idols of Lord Ganesha at an artificial pond in Geeta Colony, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

On September 14, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had issued an order asking urban local bodies and the district administration to create artificial ponds and ensure that no idol immersion takes place in the Yamuna. The order also said that anyone found immersing idols in the river will be fined ₹50,000.

Officials said that the 83 ponds were created by the local district administration, along with resident welfare associations (RWAs), puja samitis and local temples.

“Coordination had been done at the district level by the sub divisional magistrates to create such artificial ponds. Barricading had also been done along the Yamuna to prevent idol immersion,” said a district administration official who did not wish to be named.

BS Vohra, the president of East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said, “It is good to know that among all the decorations, sweets, music and high spirits, the people of this city are following the instructions for idol immersion. A lot of the people in our societies are carrying out the process of immersion today and many more will happen tomorrow.”

