Geater Kailash-2 residents oppose upgrade in circle rate category

Residents of Greater Kailash-II on Tuesday held a protest opposing a proposed upgrade in the colony’s circle rate category from ‘B’ to ‘A’, saying the move could lead to higher property taxes without corresponding improvements in civic infrastructure. According to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), civic amenities and infrastructure in the colony still require improvement and any reclassification should be considered only after these issues are addressed. (HT Archive)

The Delhi government is undertaking a comprehensive revision of property circle rates for the first time since 2014, with the new rates expected to be finalised and implemented in 2026.

Residents organised a candlelight protest march from Savitri Cinema to M-Block Market, carrying banners opposing the proposed rate revision.

Chetan Sharma, general secretary of the Confederation of NCR RWAs, said the government should first focus on improving civic infrastructure in the area.

“There is a lot of resentment among residents about this proposal. It may lead to a threefold increase in our house taxes at a time when civic infrastructure is crumbling,” he said.

A delegation of resident welfare associations under the banner of the United Residents of Delhi (URD) also met Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum opposing the proposed change in categorisation.

They said the upgrade would lead to higher circle rates and property taxes, placing an additional financial burden on residents.

The delegation was led by URD South co-convenor Bhavna Gupta and included Federation of GK-II Complex RWAs chairman Chetan Sharma along with members Manveen, Ashok Bagga and Ashwani Nijhawan.

Gupta said, “MLA Shikha Rai has assured us that she will write to the concerned authorities about our concerns.”