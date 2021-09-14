Generally cloudy sky in Delhi today; expect light rains

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rains on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34°C.

Also Read | Nizamuddin Markaz case has cross border implications: Centre to Delhi HC

The minimum temperature on Monday was 26.5°C, one notch above normal and the maximum temperature was 33.4°C--normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 77. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 89, which is also in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.