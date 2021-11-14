Get ready for air emergency, air quality committee advises NCR states

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) convened an emergency meeting on Sunday in wake of the high pollution levels prevailing in the region, and asked Delhi and other NCR states to be ready to implement ‘emergency’ measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

Delhi has already shut down construction activities, schools and asked government staff to work from home. The commission asked Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to look at the measures taken by Delhi, and consider taking similar measures to control air pollution levels.

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of all government and private schools till November 17 in the four NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar and “advised” all government and private offices to switch over to work from home, according to chief secretary Vijai Vardhan.

It also imposed complete ban on all types of construction and development activities in the four NCR districts, while mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities will stay closed, according to the two-page order issued by Vardhan.

“While soliciting views from the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the Commission advised the concerned departments to consider similar restrictions and regulations in the respective NCR districts as implemented by the Delhi government through its order on November 13, 2021, which includes, inter alia, closure of schools up to November 20, 2021 and closure of construction and demolition activities from November 14-17,” the CAQM said in a statement on Sunday.

The Commission said the existing adverse air quality scenario in Delhi NCR was as a combined result of stubble burning, vehicular pollution, post-Diwali pollution, dip in temperature and other local factors. It also said the air had been impacted by a dust storm coming from the south-west direction, from the Thar desert, thus bringing large quantities of dust to Delhi.

CAQM said Delhi and the NCR states and its agencies had been asked to focus on five key sources of pollution during this period, which includes controlling stubble burning instances, controlling dust from construction and demolition activities (C&D), controlling dust from roads and open areas, vehicular pollution and industrial pollution.

“CAQM is of the view that there is a vital need for regular assessments by senior level management in the state Governments and the agencies concerned so as to be well aware of the visible impact of the efforts initiated on-ground towards improvement of air quality in Delhi-NCR,” the Commission added.

It has also advised state governments and the district administrations across the NCR states to issue a citizen charter or advisory for the general public, which includes the various steps that will need to be taken during the various stages and categories of Grap.