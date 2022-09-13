Girl dies after iron gate falls on her in north-east Delhi
An 11-year-old schoolgirl died after the iron gate of a BSES office in northeast Delhi fell on her while she was returning home from a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school on Monday afternoon, police said.
The Class 6 student, identified by her first name Dolly, was returning home with two of her schoolmates when the gate of the Khajoori Khas BSES office fell on her. The other two girls escaped unhurt.
Dolly’s uncle Satyaveer Singh said that she was crushed to death under the heavy gate. “Someone informed us about the incident through a phone call. By the time we reached there, my niece was already rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police should probe whose negligence claimed my niece’s life and should punish the person,” he said.
The exact reason why the gate fell will be ascertained after a proper inspection by experts, police said. “A case of death due to negligence has been registered in connection with the death. The investigating team will probe the case and fix the responsibility on whosoever will be found guilty. Further probe is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.
When contacted, a BSES spokesperson who did not want to be named said, “Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. We are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.”
Dolly’s family lives in the Sonia Vihar area, around half a kilometre away from the site of the incident. Her father, Vijay Pal Singh, is an autorickshaw driver.
The place where the mishap took place is theft-prone, and the looting of iron gates, hinges, grilles, frames and other metal items are regularly reported, said a power department official who did not want to be named. “As per the preliminary reports, miscreants may have tried to steal the gate or parts of the gate, thereby making it unstable,” the official said.
Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data. In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.
School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed
The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home. Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant.
Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net
Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed Navlakha's' plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency court. This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away.
Amid rumours discouraging milk consumption, Lumpy Skin Disease can’t be transmitted to humans: govt
Cattle of both genders have been infected, Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, animal husbandry said. “Cows and bulls have been infected. Among the primary symptoms are fever and reduction in milk production. However, as of now there is no scientific evidence that suggests that the milk produced by such cattle can be harmful if used,” Singh said. Singh said that the cattle in organised dairies are being vaccinated on a priority basis as a preventive measure.
Punjab seeks inclusion of lumpy skin disease in national control programme
The Group of Ministers, set up to monitor the lumpy skin disease in the state, on Tuesday urged the Union government to include it in the National Animal Disease Control Programme. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to seek an early appointment with Union minister Parshotam Rupala for this purpose.
