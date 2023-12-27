Gita course for all staff at Delhi University college triggers controversy

A controversy has broken out at Delhi University’s Ramanujan College over a refresher certificate course on the Bhagavad Gita, with some teachers alleging that the email announcing the course termed it mandatory and the administration saying that while attendance was encouraged, no penal action would be taken over absence. HT Image

Teachers said that they received an email on December 18 asking for “mandatory attendance” for a refresher certificate course on the Bhagavad Gita from December 22 to January 9 for two hours every day.

“It has been decided that all the newly recruited teaching staff in the last one year must register and attend the programme. It is compulsory for them to attend in the offline mode. Rest of the teaching staff, it is also compulsory, but they can take a call on whether they would like to attend online or offline,” said the email, seen by HT.

The email further elaborated that the course was in line with the setting up of the Indian Knowledge Centre in the college.

Some teachers objected to this. “I am a practising Hindu but there are people from other communities too and they should not be forced to attend. Further, contractual staff have to leave two-hours later as they are all afraid of the consequences,” said a teacher at the college, requesting anonymity.

Jigar Champaklal Inamdar, Chairman of the college’s governing board, brushed aside the allegations.

“On December 22, some teachers said that they might not be able to attend so we told them that it was okay. We have encouraged teachers to attend it, however, it is okay if they do not attend it too,” he said.

Inamdar said that the objective of the course was to “impart the teachings and understand the relevance of the Gita”. He added that the two-hour sessions will focus on understanding the text and comprise dialogue and question-and-answer sessions.

Some teachers alleged that on December 22, they received an email from the official college email ID with the principal as the signing authority, highlighting that 37 teachers had not registered for the course.

“It has been observed that the following teachers have not registered for the certificate course on “Bhagawad Gita” neither in the online or offline mode. All are once again requested to register for the same,” said the email, with an attachment listing the professors and assistant professors who had not registered for the course. HT has seen this email as well.

This second email deepened the row.

“We have no problem with the course, but it should not be mandatory. Further, it is holiday season and college is off so many teachers are travelling during the days of the workshop. There is no point saying that it is not mandatory now... After reading such a threatening mail, even the remaining teachers paid the fees and registered for it,” said a second teacher, requesting anonymity.

HT reached out to principal SP Aggarwal but did not receive a response till the time of filing this report.

According to the college website, “Bharatam” or the newly launched Centre for Learning, Illumination and Innovation, is hosting the 20-day course called “Srimad Bhagavad Gita”.

“Rooted in the essence of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, the course endeavours to delve into each adhyaya [chapter] of the Bhagavad Gita, unravelling its philosophical intricacies and timeless teachings. Through a meticulous examination of the verses, the participants will embark on a deep exploration of the spiritual wisdom encapsulated in this revered scripture.” The course fees is ₹950.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front, a teachers’ association, issued a statement condemning the move. “It is not against academic principles to critically study Srimad Bhagavad Gita or any other text. Making it mandatory and holding participants captive, however, suggests propagation of uncritical thinking and sectarian beliefs,” the statement said.