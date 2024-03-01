GMDA CEO calls for plan to fix gaps in transport infra in Ggm, Fbd

Gurugram: Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO A Sreenivas on Friday called for a plan to fix the gap in transport infrastructure particularly the need for buses and related infrastructure in both Gurugram and Faridabad. The CEO held a meeting with the authority officials and directed them to draft a comprehensive plan for improving bus services in both cities Officials of GMBCL informed that 150 buses were operated by it in Gurugram, and 50 buses were plying under the city bus service in Faridabad while they were expecting 100 e-buses from the central government in October this year. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

He said that new buses were expected to join the city fleet in October, and there was an urgent need to use these in an optimum manner to improve transport facilities.

Sreenivas, who also holds the charge of CEO of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority held the meeting with officials of both the agencies and called for a comprehensive revamp of the transport system in both cities in view of the changing development dynamics, a statement issued by GMDA said.

During the meeting, officials of GMBCL informed that 150 buses were operated by it in Gurugram, and 50 buses were plying under the city bus service in Faridabad while they were expecting 100 e-buses from the central government in October this year.

They also informed that the city needs 1025 buses under the mobility plan to cater to commuter needs by 2031 and 595 such buses will be needed in Faridabad.

Pointing out the gap in transport infrastructure, Sreenivas during the meeting said that a strategic expansion plan till 2031 must be developed for both GMDA and FMDA and the existing gap should be gradually filled in a phased manner. He issued directives that a complete study to gauge the future operational structure required to be established in these cities be undertaken by the concerned divisions. Additionally, a comparative analysis of public transport services in Gurugram and Faridabad viz-z-viz other top tier one and two cities may also be carried out.

He further directed that to ensure seamless bus services in future, setting up of adequate infrastructure such as bus depots and terminals should also be taken up. The survey to identify suitable land parcels must be carried out by both the authorities and further action on acquisition may accordingly be taken up with the concerned government departments.

The GMDA spokesperson said that key areas under discussion during the meeting included expansion of bus fleets in the two cities, development of infrastructure such as bus depots and terminals, integration with other public transport services such as the metro and adopting smart ticketing solutions.

“We aim to improve accessibility for citizens by establishing a wide-spread and robust network of city buses to cater to the evolving needs of riders. Adoption of a long-term strategy to bring in planned improvements in all aspects of city bus services is being delved into,” said the CEO GMDA.