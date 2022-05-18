Gold, cocaine worth ₹24 crore seized at Delhi airport
New Delhi: Gold and cocaine worth over ₹24 crores in total has been seized at the Delhi airport by the customs department in three separate cases, it said on Wednesday.
In the first case, which took place on a Sunday, a Ugandan national was arrested after 1877 grams of cocaine was recovered from his baggage, which had been concealed in 210 buttons. These buttons had been stitched and affixed on to 5 different kurtas the man was carrying, officials aid.
In the second case, on the same day, customs said a Bhutanese national was placed under arrest with 841 grams of gold recovered from his baggage, which included 1 gold chain, 4 gold bars and 1 gold ring. In the third case, also on Sunday, Customs said two men were placed under arrest and gold was recovered from the seats of an IndiGo flight that had landed at Terminal-2 from Hyderabad. The two passengers had left the gold behind on the aircraft by concealing it on the side wall of the aircraft next to seats 16 and 17.
“The two passengers were identified based on the seat numbers and it was found they had brought this gold from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This was supposed to be picked up by another individual,” said a customs official, stating four men in total had been arrested across these three cases, with further investigation still underway.
-
Jostling for plates at CM’s event: DGSE summons nine officials, school heads for explanation
Ludhiana: A week after a video of teachers jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral on social media, the director general of school education has summoned nine officials, including principals and headmasters. The incident took place on May 10 when the CM held a meeting with government school principals and education department officials in Ludhiana.
-
DDA demolishes illegal structures in east Delhi
The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Khichripur village near Kalyanpuri, during which an Aam Aadmi Party MLA was detained by the Delhi Police for trying to block the bulldozers. DDA officials said the demolition drive was intended to clear five acres of encroached land. “During the drive, 1.2 acres of land could be cleared. Action was taken against five-six big buildings,” said an official.
-
HC verdict today on Delhi doorstep ration delivery scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi high court will pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a petition by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, an organisation of the fixed price shop (FPS) owners in Delhi, that challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the state government. The plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh demanded that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be declared ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).
-
Maratha groups seek inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court last year struck down reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community, certain groups have approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes seeking that they be included in the Other Backward Class category. Vinayak Mete, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the legislative council confirmed that he had made the application to the Commission.
-
Delhi: 3 held, minor detained for kidnap and gang-rape of 13 year old girl
A 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 24, was allegedly repeatedly raped and sexually abused over the course of several days at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before being rescued on May 2, police said on Wednesday, after arresting three persons and detaining a minor in connection with the case.
