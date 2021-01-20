Govt disburses Covid grant of 10K each to 407 more construction workers

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that the government has disbursed a Covid-19 relief grant of ₹10,000 each to 407 more construction workers in the national capital.

These 407 construction workers had registered under the state’s building and other construction workers welfare board till September 30, 2018. The amount disbursed to them is over and above a similar relief granted to 39,600 construction workers in the city, the government said in a statement.

The statement further said that at least 2,000 more construction workers will receive 10,00 each in the coming weeks.

“When the lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic, the Delhi government was one of the first states to carry out relief disbursement to all 39,600 workers who were registered with the board. In compliance with orders of the Delhi high court, the board decided to disburse the relief amount to those construction workers who were registered with the board as on September 30, 2018,” Sisodia said, before appealing to more construction workers to renew their membership.

More than 53,000 construction workers are currently registered with the board but document verification of a large numbers of them is still underway, said a senior government official.