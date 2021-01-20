IND USA
delhi news

Govt disburses Covid grant of 10K each to 407 more construction workers

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that the government has disbursed a Covid-19 relief grant of 10,000 each to 407 more construction workers in the national capital
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:53 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that the government has disbursed a Covid-19 relief grant of 10,000 each to 407 more construction workers in the national capital.

These 407 construction workers had registered under the state’s building and other construction workers welfare board till September 30, 2018. The amount disbursed to them is over and above a similar relief granted to 39,600 construction workers in the city, the government said in a statement.

The statement further said that at least 2,000 more construction workers will receive 10,00 each in the coming weeks.

“When the lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic, the Delhi government was one of the first states to carry out relief disbursement to all 39,600 workers who were registered with the board. In compliance with orders of the Delhi high court, the board decided to disburse the relief amount to those construction workers who were registered with the board as on September 30, 2018,” Sisodia said, before appealing to more construction workers to renew their membership.

More than 53,000 construction workers are currently registered with the board but document verification of a large numbers of them is still underway, said a senior government official.

As per the initial plan of the Delhi government, the first batch of 120,000 registered health care workers were to be vaccinated by February 13.(PTI)
As per the initial plan of the Delhi government, the first batch of 120,000 registered health care workers were to be vaccinated by February 13.(PTI)
delhi news

Front line workers, elderly may have to wait two extra weeks to get Covid jabs

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:58 AM IST
Since India launched one of the biggest immunisation campaigns to control the coronavirus disease on Saturday, Delhi has been able to vaccinate 12,853 health care workers so far.
Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)
Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

We will not shift the venue of the Republic Day tractor rally, farmers to police

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The Delhi police had urged the farmers to either cancel the rally or shift it to the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal expressway on the periphery of the Capital. With this the second round of talks between the police and the farmers remained inconclusive on Wednesday.
The total number of arrests in the case is now 12 -- eight men who were involved in the dacoity and four receivers of the stolen jewellery.(Representative image)
The total number of arrests in the case is now 12 -- eight men who were involved in the dacoity and four receivers of the stolen jewellery.(Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: Five more persons held for Pitampura jewellery heist

By karn pratap singh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:33 AM IST
More than one kilogram of stolen jewellery was recovered from the bank locker of the arrested woman -- she is the sister of one of the arrested men -- while another 1.5 kilos of gold was recovered from four persons who were arrested between Monday and Wednesday from West Bengal, Bihar and Delhi.
The farmer was identified as Jai Baghwan Rana who had been protesting at the Tikri border.(Representative image)
The farmer was identified as Jai Baghwan Rana who had been protesting at the Tikri border.(Representative image)
delhi news

Farmer dies by suicide at Tikri, leaves note behind

By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:30 AM IST
Police said the farmer allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Mangolpuri during the wee hours of Wednesday, but couldn’t be saved. He died at around 3:30 am.
According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), a phone call to the station house officer (SHO) was made by the showroom owner around 11am on Wednesday.(File photo. Representative image)
According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), a phone call to the station house officer (SHO) was made by the showroom owner around 11am on Wednesday.(File photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Kalkaji jewellery showroom burgled by thieves who break in through roof

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:07 AM IST
The showroom is located in Block H of Kalkaji and is guarded by armed men even when it is not in operation.
The court asked the authorities to file affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on February 18.
The court asked the authorities to file affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on February 18.
delhi news

Whose road it is, asks Delhi HC after demolition drive leaves people displaced

By Richa banka
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The court was hearing a plea by 121 families who had contended that authorities carried out the demolition from July 6 to July 8, 2020 with absolute disregard to the plight of even around 400 residents who were home quarantined on account of Covid-19.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 18.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 7.8 degrees Celsius.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 18.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 7.8 degrees Celsius.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
delhi news

Strong winds clear the air, western disturbance all set to bring back the chill

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Just a day after Delhi reported “severe” air quality, for the sixth time since New Year, strong winds came to the rescue and dispersed the accumulated pollutants, thereby allowing the air quality index to touch the considerably better ”poor“category
According to government estimates, a full six acres will be needed for setting a 1 MW [or, 1000 kW] solar plant, which would be capable of generating over 1.2 million units of electricity annually, under the scheme.(Representative image)
According to government estimates, a full six acres will be needed for setting a 1 MW [or, 1000 kW] solar plant, which would be capable of generating over 1.2 million units of electricity annually, under the scheme.(Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi govt gets farmers’ consent to set up solar power plant in 9 villages

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:50 AM IST
In July 2018, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had announced the Mukhyamantri Kisan Aay Badhotri Yojana – a scheme to increase income of farmers by setting up solar plants in their agriculture land, which would also enhance power production in the Capital.
While the Delhi Metro station is located on Aurobindo Marg, INA-RRTS station will be located near DDA’s headquarters on Barapullah road.(REUTERS)
While the Delhi Metro station is located on Aurobindo Marg, INA-RRTS station will be located near DDA’s headquarters on Barapullah road.(REUTERS)
delhi news

INA to become a major hub with RRTS, Metro stations

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Last year, the NCRTC had changed location of its station on the RRTS corridor from Jangpura to INA to provide seamless connectivity with two of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) corridors -- Yellow line (Huda City Centre to Samayapur Badli) and Pink line (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar).
Municipal officials said as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, waste segregation should be done at the source both in commercial and residential areas(Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
Municipal officials said as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, waste segregation should be done at the source both in commercial and residential areas(Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
delhi news

South corp to award 10 Lakh to RWAs segregating 100% waste at source

By Ashish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:33 AM IST
The civic body on Tuesday moved a proposal to carry out development works up to 10 lakh in the colony or society where 100% waste segregation is done at source.
The government statement further said that at least 2,000 more construction workers will receive 10,00 each in the coming weeks.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
The government statement further said that at least 2,000 more construction workers will receive 10,00 each in the coming weeks.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Front line workers, elderly may have to wait two extra weeks to get Covid jabs

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The low turnout of health care workers in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi is likely to push the vaccine roll out schedule for front line workers and the elderly by at least two weeks, senior officials in the state government said on Wednesday
delhi news

Comprehensive one-stop dashboard launched for nationwide air quality monitoring

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:58 PM IST
With an aim to monitor pollution levels and provide readily available air quality data of different cities across the country, a Mumbai-based environment start-up on Wednesday launched a new dashboard to access continuous ambient air quality monitoring standards (CAAQMS)
delhi news

Farmer dies by suicide at Tikri, leaves note behind

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:57 PM IST
A 42-year-old farmer from Rohtak died by suicide at Delhi’s Tikri border on Wednesday
delhi news

Delhi cancer institute holds counselling session to bust myths about Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) on Wednesday conducted a one-on-one counselling session for its health-care workers to dispel myths about the Covid-19 vaccine and to encourage them to take the shot
