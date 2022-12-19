Govt mandates agencies to act against noise pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government’s environment department has defined roles and actions the district magistrates, deputy commissioners and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) can now take in enforcing rules to curb noise pollution, according to an official order.

The order has been issued, following National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, which had asked the environment department to look at dividing powers between agencies to act against noise pollution in Delhi. Primarily, the Delhi Police tackles the complaints related to noise pollution in the Capital.

NGT has been hearing a petition against noise pollution in Delhi since 2016. The petition was filed by resident Hardeep Singh, who claimed noise norms in Delhi were being violated in most locations in the Capital.

In October this year, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) submitted data to the NGT, stating noise pollution norms at 23 out of the 31 noise monitoring stations in Delhi were exceeding set limits. At all 23 of these locations, the noise level exceeds the standards by 10 decibels or more.

According to the order issued on November 29, 2022, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in Delhi will be responsible for maintaining noise levels and ensure ambient noise standards are met within their jurisdiction. They will also have to ensure no audio systems or public address systems are installed without sound limiters.

All Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) will be responsible for acting against loud DG sets, air conditioners and compressors installed in commercial areas, along with enforcement of noise-norms in regards to sound emitting construction equipment. SDMs have also been given powers to act against violators found bursting firecrackers.

The order further specified the powers granted to Assistant Commissioners of the MCD, which includes powers to take action against loud DG sets, air conditions and compressors; and powers to issue directions prevent annoyance, disturbance, discomfort or injury to public or any person caused by sounds generated form music instruments.

The MCD has also been asked to plant more trees around the roads, so they act as noise barriers; to conduct regular meetings office bearers of religious institutions for self-regulation of noise instruments and conduct noise pollution awareness campaigns.

In Delhi, the installation of sound limiters in sound systems is mandatory. To act upon these directions and ensure implementation in social functions, the MCD has been empowered in that regard too.

“It shall be the responsibility of the above-mentioned agencies and officers to ensure that coordinated action is taken to ensure that local sources of noise pollution as outlined above are completely curbed,” said the environment department in its order.

NGT had issued directions, asking for more agencies to be involved in imposing penalties, following recommendations made by an NGT-appointed expert committee in July, 2022, which had also asked for the expansion of Delhi’s current noise monitoring network of 31 stations in proportion to the city’s area and population.

The expert committee, headed by justice (retd.) SP Garg, had further asked for all agencies to increase the number of sound level meters (SLMs) currently available with them so that real-time measurement of ambient noise levels could take place.

Prior to this order, while agencies such as MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board could measure noise, they had no power to take on-the-spot action against noise polluter, instead sending these complaints to the Delhi Police.

The permissible decibel levels in Delhi during the day range from 55 decibels (dB) in residential areas to 65dB in commercial areas and 75dB in industrial areas. During night-time, these levels are supposed to be below 45dB in residential areas, below 55dB in commercial and below 70dB in industrial areas.

Violating these standards can warrant fines ranging from anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s noise norms, which has a fine of ₹10,000 for loudspeakers not adhering to the norms or operating without permissions, fines of ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh for generator sets violating sound norms, a fine of ₹50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipments and a fine of ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 for firecrackers causing noise pollution.